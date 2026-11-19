Mumbai: Mumbai’s underworld history is set to lose another landmark, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) launching demolition work at a building in Bhendi Bazaar that was once home to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his family.

The structure, known as Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana, is located on Pakmodia Street in south Mumbai. The demolition began on Thursday, November 19, amid heavy police deployment in the area.

The Musafirkhana building on Pakmodia Street in Bhendi Bazaar was once the family home of Dawood Ibrahim.

The fugitive gangster spent part of his formative years in this south Mumbai neighbourhood, which later became closely associated with the beginnings of his criminal network.

Dawood's father, Ibrahim Kaskar, was a police constable, and the family lived in modest circumstances. Their residence in Musafirkhana placed Dawood in the heart of Dongri and Bhendi Bazaar, areas that would become closely linked to Mumbai's underworld history.

It was from this neighbourhood that Dawood began associating with local criminals and building connections that eventually developed into the D-Company network. His early activities reportedly included street-level crime, smuggling and clashes with rival gangs.

The building therefore holds significance not just as Dawood's former family residence but also as a location associated with the early years of his rise in Mumbai's criminal underworld.

Dawood eventually left India in 1986. His name later became central to the investigation into the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts.

However, the civic action is primarily linked to the condition of the ageing structure and the larger redevelopment of Bhendi Bazaar. The BMC had categorised the building as C-1, indicating that it was extremely dangerous and required urgent demolition.

The property also falls within the Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment project being undertaken by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT). The project aims to replace ageing and unsafe structures with modern residential and commercial buildings, alongside improved public infrastructure.

The demolition had reportedly faced objections from occupants and local representatives, particularly over a prayer space on the ground floor. The issue has also led to questions surrounding the nature of the premises and the alternative arrangements offered to those using the space.

The redevelopment of Bhendi Bazaar has been underway for several years, with multiple old structures being cleared in phases. The latest demolition has once again brought attention to the neighbourhood’s association with Dawood Ibrahim, who remains one of India’s most wanted fugitives.