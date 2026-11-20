Irish actor Pierce Brosnan, who once played the role of the world's most famous spy, has welcomed Robert Pattinson to the "world of Bond", urging him to "enjoy the ride".

"You are going to be magnificent," Brosnan wrote in a post on Instagram, under a black-and-white picture of Pattinson dressed as secret agent James Bond in a tuxedo and brandishing a hand-gun.

"It has been a joy to watch you create a remarkable body of work and to go from strength to strength," he added.

As Brosnan shared a photo of Pattinson dressed as the 007 special agent, he shared a warm note in the caption which read, “Dear Robert, Welcome to the world of Bond. You are going to be magnificent. I have fond memories of our time together making “Remember Me.” It has been a joy to watch you create a remarkable body of work and to go from strength to strength. Enjoy the ride. Grá mor, Pierce”

Brosnan played Bond in four films from 1995 to 2002, including "GoldenEye" and "Tomorrow Never Dies", before handing over to Daniel Craig.

After months of speculation, Amazon MGM Studios on Monday named British actor Pattinson as the seventh performer to step into the coveted 007 role, replacing Craig.

Pattinson became a global pop culture phenomenon with his vampire role in the "Twilight" saga before being cast as Batman. He also starred alongside Brosnan in the 2010 romantic drama "Remember Me".

Brosnan signed off his message with "Gra Mor, Pierce" -- Irish for "big love".

Another Bond alum, George Lazenby, who played the agent in the 1969 film "On Her Majesty's Secret Service", said on social media: "Robert, welcome to the most exclusive club in the world."