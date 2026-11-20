Miss Universe Vietnam 2026, Quynh Anh Nguyen has been stripped of her crown after she reportedly violated an earlier suspension that came into effect in October this year. A press release posted by Five6 Entertainment, the local production company behind Miss Universe Vietnam 2026, provided an update on the status of Nguyen’s title.

Nguyen has now been stripped of the title.

Miss Universe Vietnam 2026 had faced earlier suspension

Earlier in October, after Nguyen’s crowning, the pageant queen came under scrutiny after online reports and screenshots highlighted how she and Miss Universe Vietnam 1st runner-up Trịnh Mỹ Anh had allegedly made defamatory remarks about fellow beauty queens and people associated with the competition.

The first runner-up of the pageant had later released a statement apologising for her actions.

An earlier release from the production company via the Miss Universe Vietnam Instagram account posted on Oct. 12 read, “The Miss Universe Vietnam 2026 Organising Committee has taken note of the messages circulating on social media, which contain content related to contestants participating in the Miss Universe Vietnam 2026 competition.”

At the time, the organisation said it would review the messages to determine the “appropriate action” to take.

Later, on October 25, the management stated that after reviewing the comments, they had decided to suspend the pageant queen from performing any activities under the title of Miss Universe Vietnam for six months.

Quynh Anh Nguyen stripped off title of Miss Universe Vietnam

On November 18, a new statement from the organisation was shared on the pageant’s Instagram account. It stated that Nguyen continued to attend events without prior confirmation from Miss Universe Vietnam or agreement with Five6 despite the suspension. “Several issues arose at the event, causing misunderstandings and negatively impacting the image of Miss Universe Vietnam and the organising committee.”

The release went on to share that, just a few days prior, the beauty queen had informed the organisation about her mental health condition and added that she needed time to rest and receive treatment.

According to the release, the organisation said Nguyen informed them she was unable to fulfil her contract as initially agreed but “continued to accept performance invitations and attend events.”

The organisation then decided to revoke Nguyen’s title completely.

Nguyen’s title stripping comes ahead of the 2026 global Miss Universe pageant that is set to take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico early next week.

While national franchises like Miss Universe Vietnam usually send delegates to the competition, on October 21, organisers issued a statement confirming Nguyen would not compete because of a dispute between the entity that holds the rights to send Vietnam’s contestant and the Miss Universe Organisation.