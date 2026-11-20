White House national cyber director Sean Cairncross has been ousted from his position, a person close to the White House told Reuters on Thursday. The move comes days after a series of technology outages disrupted US air travel, banking and national security systems. Cairncross was responsible for overseeing cybersecurity policy and strategy across the federal government. Department of Defense Chief Information Officer Kirsten Davies will temporarily assume the role, according to the source.

“The president fully supported firing Sean ‌Cairncross from his position,” said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Cairncross declined to comment on his departure. Axios was the first to report Cairncross's exit from the White House, citing anonymous officials who claimed that White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller had pushed for the personnel change because Cairncross “lacked the strong cyber credentials to perform the job”.

Multiple US systems hit by outages

Cairncross's departure follows a challenging week for several major US services. The disruptions affected Microsoft services, air traffic control systems, banks and the National Security Agency's internal network. The incidents also raised concerns about whether the outages were connected or resulted from a cyberattack. However, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told lawmakers that investigators had found no evidence connecting the disruptions. He said he was 98% confident that the outages were not caused by malicious activity from foreign actors. However, he acknowledged that he had rarely witnessed so many disruptions occurring within such a short period.

Why is Cairncross leaving before his term ends?

According to the Daily Mail, Cairncross's departure is considered amicable. Citing Axios, the report said he did not want to remain in the position for another two years. He reportedly chose to leave at this stage to give the White House sufficient time to secure Senate confirmation for his successor before Democrats take control of Congress in January.