After beginning their Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 campaign with a record 306-run win over Nepal, India A will take on arch-rivals Pakistan A, also known as Pakistan Shaheens, in an exciting Group B clash on Sunday (Nov 22). The match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

India A registered their biggest-ever win by runs in List A cricket against Nepal. Centuries from captain Tilak Varma (107 off 113 balls) and Kumar Kushagra (117 off 102 balls) helped the team post a huge total of 332/9.

The bowlers then delivered a brilliant performance, with Prince Yadav taking five wickets for six runs and Harshit Rana claiming four for 16. Together, they bowled Nepal out for just 26 in 11.3 overs.

Pakistan A also started their campaign with a 61-run victory over the UAE. Both teams will now look to build on their winning starts and maintain their momentum.

IND A vs PAK A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Match Details

When will the IND A vs PAK A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match be played?

The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match between India A and Pakistan A will be played on Sunday (Nov 22). The toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of the fixture.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

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Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match between India A and Pakistan A will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream IND A vs PAK A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match?

The livestream of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match between India A and Pakistan A will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

Squads

India A: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Tilak Varma (C), Rinku Singh (VC), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan and Ayush Badoni