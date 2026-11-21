Nikhil Chaudhary delivered a brilliant all-round performance as Australia defeated England in a thrilling final-over finish in the first T20I at the MCG to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Chasing a target of 188, Australia kept losing wickets but managed to stay in the contest, thanks to crucial contributions from Chaudhary and Jack Edwards. The hosts suffered an early setback as Jake Fraser-McGurk was dismissed for just one run in the opening over.

However, debutant Sam Harper gave Australia a flying start, scoring 32 off just 15 balls, while captain Mitchell Marsh added 37 runs off 32 deliveries.

With wickets falling regularly, Chaudhary stepped up and built a 42-run partnership with Marsh. He then made a crucial partnership with Tim David, who scored 20 off 13 balls, to add another 48 runs in just 29 deliveries.

Chaudhary kept Australia’s chase on track with his aggressive batting, but his dismissal brought England back into the game. With 11 runs needed from the final over, Sam Curran was given the responsibility of defending the target.

However, Edwards changed the momentum immediately by hitting Curran for a six over deep backward square leg off the first delivery. He then guided Australia to victory in the final over.

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Chaudhary was named Player of the Match for his valuable contribution with both bat and ball.

Earlier, England posted 187/9 after being asked to bat first. Captain Harry Brook led the charge with a stunning 65 off just 20 deliveries.

Australia made a perfect start as Xavier Bartlett dismissed Phil Salt with the first ball of the innings. However, six dropped catches, including three in the first three overs, allowed England to recover.

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Brook took full advantage of the missed chances, hitting three consecutive sixes off Riley Meredith and reaching his half-century in just 20 balls.

England scored 74 runs in the powerplay despite losing both openers. Brook and Tom Banton then added 97 runs for the third wicket in just 41 deliveries.

Chaudhary eventually dismissed Brook, while debutant Lachlan Shaw took an excellent catch at deep mid-wicket to send Banton back. Australia picked up three wickets in 13 deliveries to reduce England to 123/5 in the 12th over.