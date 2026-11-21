Former Australian cricketers Usman Khawaja and David Warner have been dropped from commentary duties for the five-match T20I series between Australia and England amid the ongoing Sandpapergate controversy. The decision was announced on Saturday (Nov 21), as the issue continues to create tensions in Australian cricket.

Khawaja and Warner have been in the spotlight since the former made fresh claims in his autobiography, published over two weeks ago, that the entire Australian team knew about the plan to tamper with the ball during the 2018 Cape Town Test against South Africa.

However, a Cricket Australia investigation had held only then-captain Steve Smith, vice-captain Warner and Cameron Bancroft, who used the sandpaper, responsible for the incident.

Fox Sports, which employs both former cricketers, decided to keep them away from its broadcasts after Cricket Australia expressed its ‘unanimous support’ for under-pressure Test captain Pat Cummins.

Cummins has denied knowing about the ball-tampering plan and has faced criticism following Khawaja’s claims, which were also backed by Warner and Bancroft.

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Explaining the decision, Fox Sports managing director Steve Crawley said, “In light of recent events, both Usman and Davey will be rested from our broadcasts over the next few weeks. While we always support all members of our commentary team and welcome a diversity of views, which is a feature of our summer of cricket, we also understand the pressure they are under to respond to every new comment.”

“We think it’s increasingly difficult to focus on the game while the situation continues to unfold and we think it’s unfair on both commentators to put them in that position," he added.

There is further no clarity on when Khawaja and Warner will return to the commentary team.