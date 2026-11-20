Samantha Ruth Prabhu has several milestones to celebrate, both professionally and personally. From returning to the screen with new projects to embracing a fresh chapter in her personal life, the actress has had an eventful year. Now, Samantha and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have welcomed their first child together. The couple announced the arrival of their baby boy on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their newborn and revealing the name they have chosen for him.

Samantha and Raj introduce their newborn son

Taking to Instagram, Samantha shared the happy news with a photograph of the newborn holding an adult's fingers. The announcement featured the baby's name and birth date, accompanied by a heartfelt message from the new parents. The caption read, "Our beautiful baby boy. DEV NIDIMORU. 19.11.2026. The happiest our hearts have ever been," the couple wrote in their announcement.

Fans took to the comment section to congratulate the couple for their new journey as parents. One user wrote, "Your little prince is here, and a whole new love begins. Congratulations, Sam & Raj! Wishing baby boy a lifetime of happiness, health and endless blessings." Another user wrote, "Our Sam is a mom now. Sending all the love and blessings to the little one!" “So happy. Welcome Baby boy,” wrote the third user.

Samantha and Raj's pregnancy celebrations

Throughout her pregnancy, Samantha offered occasional glimpses of the experience through social media. The couple also marked the occasion with traditional ceremonies involving their families.