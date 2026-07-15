/Pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about motherhood: ‘I’ve been waiting for this moment'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on maternity leave as she is expecting her first child with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. After the success party of her recently released movie Maa Inti Bangaaram, the actress confirmed her pregnancy and since then has been on a maternity break, preparing for her new role.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on motherhood

During an interaction with Pinkvilla, the Maa Inti Bangaaram star spoke about entering a new and exciting phase of her life. Expressing that she has always wanted to be a mother, Prabhu said, “It’s definitely new and exciting. But I’ve been waiting for this moment for a while now. I’ve always wanted to be a mother, so I know that I’ll be giving this my all.”

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Calling her pregnancy an epitome of new strength and purpose, the actress added, “I’ve always been passionate about everything in life. But now I feel I carry a different, new kind of strength and purpose in me. I’m looking forward to this journey a lot. I’m filled with gratitude, learning every day, and getting ready to embrace whatever comes next.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her baby bump

Days after confirming her pregnancy, the actress took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her baby bump with fans. Sending a wave of excitement across social media, Prabhu posted a picture of herself gently cradling her bump and captioned it, “My six-pack. I’ll see you when I see you.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her baby bump Photograph: (Instagram)

When Samantha confirmed her pregnancy

The actress addressed speculation around her pregnancy during the success event of her latest film in Hyderabad. "After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I'll have to take maternity leave. After that, I'll be back with another film for my fans," she said. "Sorry guys, one more small gap and then I will be back. I know I have to take maternity leave now. But I am very happy."

About Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru first met on the sets of The Family Man 2, where the actress played the role of Raji. They later collaborated on Citadel: Honey Bunny, which was written and directed by Nidimoru. After keeping their relationship private for years, the couple tied the knot on December 1, 2025, at the Linga Bhairavi Devi Temple inside the Isha Foundation’s Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.