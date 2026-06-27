Ever since Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirmed her pregnancy after the success of her recently released movie, Maa Inti Bangaaram, her fans have not left any chance to peek into her personal and professional life. Director Nandini Reddy recently shared that during the shoot of a high-energy wedding track, Samantha was dealing with severe morning sickness and still delivered a power-packed performance that made the audience groove.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu faced morning sickness on the set of Maa Inti Bangaaram

On iDream Media’s YouTube channel, film director Nandini Reddy shared that her star performer, Samantha, was battling severe morning sickness during the early stages of her pregnancy while shooting the fast-paced song “Thassadiya” from the film Maa Inti Bangaaram.

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She explained, "I was very happy. I actually found out when we were shooting the Thassadiya song. It was almost towards the end of the shoot. They first told me that she wasn’t feeling well in the morning. We thought she must have a fever."

She further revealed, "The next day, I asked her if her fever had come down. At first, she didn’t say anything. A minute later, she said, actually, I’m carrying and suffering from morning sickness. It was during the early part of pregnancy. From there, we took care during the rest of the shoot. Luckily, the action portions were already shot."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is pregnant!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu dated Raj Nidimoru for a while before they got married on December 1, 2025, at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. During the success meet of her recently released movie, the actress was spotted with a baby bump in Hyderabad. Later, she announced her pregnancy and is expecting her first child with her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.

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