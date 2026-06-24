Samantha confirms pregnancy, reveals plans for a maternity break

Soon-to-be mom Samantha Ruth Prabhu has confirmed her pregnancy days after she stepped out with a visible baby bump during a small success celebration for Maa Inti Bangaaram, confirming that she and her husband Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child together.

The pregnancy speculation began after she attended the success celebration for Maa Inti Bangaaram, where she appeared with a visible baby bump. However, the couple didn't confirmed anything back then.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms pregnancy, says she’ll take a ‘small maternity break’

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On Wednesday, Samantha confirmed that she's pregnant and will be taking a maternity break after completing her current commitments.

Speaking to the media during the success event of his recent film, the actress shared,“After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that I’ll be back with another film for my fans.”

As per inside sources, Samantha is in her first trimester and the baby is due in December 2026. However, Samantha and Raj Nidimoru have not shared any announcement post on their social media regarding the pregnancy.

Ealirer, a close source close to the movie's team confirmed to SCREEN that the the couple are very about it, ''especially Samantha, who always wanted to become a mother,” they said.

Before her, Maa Inti Bangaaram director Nandini Reddy also confirmed that she's pregnant. In an interview with Cinema Express, she said, “Her pregnancy comes at a beautiful time, as our film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, has become a success.”

Samantha and Raj's relationship

The couple started dating in 2024. It has been said that they grew closer while working together on The Family Man season 2. It was released in 2021, and Samantha played the role of Raji.