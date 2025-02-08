Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have moved forward in their separate lives with grace and silence. The former couple chose to stay calm and refrain from speaking out on the heavy scrutiny they faced, especially Naga, who tied the knot with actress Sobhita Dhulipa last year.

Samantha and Naga, once the IT couple in the entertainment industry, got married in 2017 and announced their separation in 2021.

Naga Chaitanya breaks silence on criticism after divorce

Speaking on the Raw Talks With VK podcast, the Thandel actor said that the divorce was the decision that they both took mutually with respect for each other.

The actor said, "We wanted to go our own ways. For our own reasons, we have taken this decision and we respect each other. We are moving on in our lives, in our own way. What more explanation is needed, I don't understand. I'm hoping the audience and media will respect that. We have asked for privacy. Please respect us and give us privacy on this matter. But, unfortunately, it is a headline. It became a topic or gossip. It became entertainment."

Naga Chaitanya questions - Why am I treated like a criminal?

Last year, Chaitanya faced a huge backlash after his relationship with Sobhita was made public with their engagement. The couple tied the knot in December.

Talking about finding love again and moving forward from his previous relationship, the actor said, "I've moved on with so much grace. She has moved on with so much grace. We are leading our own lives. I have found love again. I am so happy and we have so much respect for each other. It's not like it's only happening in my life, so why am I treated like a criminal?."

Chaitanya said they ended their marriage for betterment. ''I came from a broken family," he said citing his parent's separation.

For the unversed, Naga is the son of actor Nagarjuna and his first wife, Lakshmi. After his separation from Lakshmi, Nagarjuna married actress Amala, and they have a son named Akhil.

He said, "It was for the betterment of whoever was involved in the marriage. Whatever the decision was, it was a very conscious decision after much thought and with a lot of respect for the other person. I'm saying this because it's a very sensitive topic for me. I come from a broken family. I'm a child from a broken family so I know what the experience is like. I will think 1000 times before breaking a relationship because I know the repercussions. It was a mutual decision."

"It's not like it happened overnight for me to feel down. I feel bad that it happened but everything happens for a reason. You build yourself, you keep progressing and you will find the right path soon. That's happened to me," he concluded.