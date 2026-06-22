/Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaaram becomes her highest-grossing solo film, crosses Oh! Baby's lifetime earning

Maa Inti Bangaaram is off to a great start. The film featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead has not only beaten the lifetime collection of Oh! Baby (by the same team) but has also become Samantha’s highest-grossing solo earner.

Maa Inti Bangaaram is Samantha’s biggest solo hit

Maa Inti Bangaaram grossed over Rs 43 crore worldwide in its first weekend. Director BV Nandini Reddy shared the news on social media, writing, “For making this story your own, for getting everything we tried to say and for celebrating it ….. this is truly the victory of the audience (folded hands emojis)….. so so grateful. This win hits very different.”

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The first weekend earnings of Maa Inti Bangaaram has battened the lifetime earning of Samantha’s previous solo grossers, Oh! Baby (2019) and Yashoda (2022). While Oh! Baby earned over Rs 38 crores, Yashoda earned Rs 32.13 crores in total.

This makes the action drama the actor’s highest-grossing solo-led film in her career.

Samantha’s highest-grossing films, led by a hero, are Mersal (2017) with Vijay and Rangasthalam (2018) with Ram Charan, both of which grossed over ₹200 crore worldwide.

However, Maa Into Bangaaram’s collections are far from South India’s highest-grossing female-led film, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra (2025). Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, the Malayalam film grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide. Keerthy Suresh-led Mahanati (2018), which also starred Samantha, grossed approximately Rs 85 crore worldwide.

About Maa Inti Bangaaram

Maa Inti Bangaaram is directed by Nandini Reddy and produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures. Raj wrote the story and screenplay with Vasanth Maringanti and Prahas Boppudi, also working on the latter. It stars Samantha in the lead role as Swarna/Jhansi along with Gulshan Devaiah, Manjusha Mukkavilli, Diganth Manchale, Gautami and Sreemukhi in key roles.