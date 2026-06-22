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Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaaram becomes her highest-grossing solo film, crosses Oh! Baby's lifetime earning

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 19:45 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 19:45 IST
Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaaram becomes her highest-grossing solo film, crosses Oh! Baby's lifetime earning

Still from Maa Inti Bangaaram Photograph: (X)

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Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest action-drama, Maa Inti Bangaaram, has achieved a massive opening in its first weekend alone. Directed by BV Nandini Reddy, the impressive debut has already surpassed the entire lifetime earnings of Samantha’s previous successful solo-led ventures.

Maa Inti Bangaaram is off to a great start. The film featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead has not only beaten the lifetime collection of Oh! Baby (by the same team) but has also become Samantha’s highest-grossing solo earner.

Maa Inti Bangaaram is Samantha’s biggest solo hit

Maa Inti Bangaaram grossed over Rs 43 crore worldwide in its first weekend. Director BV Nandini Reddy shared the news on social media, writing, “For making this story your own, for getting everything we tried to say and for celebrating it ….. this is truly the victory of the audience (folded hands emojis)….. so so grateful. This win hits very different.”

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The first weekend earnings of Maa Inti Bangaaram has battened the lifetime earning of Samantha’s previous solo grossers, Oh! Baby (2019) and Yashoda (2022). While Oh! Baby earned over Rs 38 crores, Yashoda earned Rs 32.13 crores in total.

This makes the action drama the actor’s highest-grossing solo-led film in her career.

Samantha’s highest-grossing films, led by a hero, are Mersal (2017) with Vijay and Rangasthalam (2018) with Ram Charan, both of which grossed over ₹200 crore worldwide.

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However, Maa Into Bangaaram’s collections are far from South India’s highest-grossing female-led film, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra (2025). Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, the Malayalam film grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide. Keerthy Suresh-led Mahanati (2018), which also starred Samantha, grossed approximately Rs 85 crore worldwide.

Also read: Maa Inti Bangaaram BO: How much did Samantha starrer collect in 3 days?

About Maa Inti Bangaaram

Maa Inti Bangaaram is directed by Nandini Reddy and produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures. Raj wrote the story and screenplay with Vasanth Maringanti and Prahas Boppudi, also working on the latter. It stars Samantha in the lead role as Swarna/Jhansi along with Gulshan Devaiah, Manjusha Mukkavilli, Diganth Manchale, Gautami and Sreemukhi in key roles.

The film tells the story of Swarna (Samantha), who meets her husband Anirudh’s (Diganth) family for the first time. Even as she struggles to impress her in-laws, her violent past resurfaces and threatens to undo her future. Not only does she now have to impress her new family, but she must also ensure they never find out about her dark past.

About the Author

Shomini Sen

Shomini Sen

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Shomini Sen

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for most of her career. Having watched innumerable Bollywood potboilers of the 1990s, writing for cinema came as an easy option t...Read More

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