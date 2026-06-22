/Maa Inti Bangaaram box office: How much did Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer collect in 3 days?

The Telugu action-comedy film Maa Inti Bangaaram, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles, was released in cinemas on June 19. The movie clashed with the release of the Bollywood film Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Let's delve in to know how much the Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer has collected within 3 days at box office.

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office report

As per the Sacnilk report, on day 3, Maa Inti Bangaaram has collected a net of Rs 10.10 crore and 2965 shows, bringing the total gross collection of India to Rs 26.69 crore and the total net collection of India to Rs 23.10 crore. Whereas overseas, the film collected Rs 4 crore on day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 15.10 crore so far. So far, the worldwide gross collection is Rs 41.79 crore.

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On day 1, India's net collection was Rs 5.35 crore with 2658 shows, while on day 2, India's net collection was Rs 7.65 crore with 2591 shows.

Netizens' reaction to Maa Inti Bangaaram

After the release of the film, several netizens took to social media to share their views and one user wrote, "#MaaIntiBangaaram. A mix of humour & action 1st half...excellent screen presence from Samantha. Okay, BGM. weak writing. The core conflict between Samantha and the villain is so weak. Flash back sequence didn't work for me. Background score is goon in few parts. Lengthy 2nd half with convenient writing and some lags...car chase sequence & action sequence is good!! Overall a underwhelming film!!

Another user wrote, "Saw #MaaIntiBanagaaram. Have few flaws, lag in 2nd 1/2, lack of strong backstory, flat climax. But, it's clean good/decent watch. No forced cringe comedy. No unwanted bloodshed, no over the top shouting. Sam's show all the way. Her elevations worked well. Other cast did great too."

"MaaIntiBangaaram. The plot had all the potential to become a blockbuster, but unfortunately the writing never rises to that level. The elevations, motivations and reasons behind major moments feel weak. So many scenes that should have earned whistles and cheers end up falling flat because of the lack of proper buildup. The film is visually appealing, family moments do work, loved Kiranamayi, the fight choreography is decent enough, but the emotional reasoning behind everything is poorly handled", wrote the third user.

All about Maa Inti Bangaaram

The film is helmed by BV Nandini Reddy and produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures. Apart from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami and Sreemukhi, among others.