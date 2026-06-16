/Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about fame and ego: 'I was addicted to the game of stardom'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has recently spoken about the crucial phases in her film career, and how the pursuit of success once shaped her decisions and mindset. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaram, and reflected on the lessons she learned from fame.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on stardom

During a conversation with Gulte, Samantha said, "It was shocking to me that a girl from nowhere, like from a small town, experienced stardom and people loved me. They were loving me on the big screen. They are looking forward to watching my films. They are screaming my name. With this surprise, I worked in films. I was addicted to the game of stardom... In a year, I remember that I made five movies back to back, and all of them were hits, so people thought I had a golden leg, and I believed that I should live up to the expectations."

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Samantha also talked about how her change in perspective after she was diagnosed with myositis, a rare autoimmune condition, in 2022. "When I had to take that break recently, I was hustling the most. I wanted to do many films and keep doing it. I never thought there would be retirement. You become so egoistic as an actor that you see no end; you refuse to see there is an end. After this recent break, I could envision that end for me, and that really changed me in many ways. I made certain decisions during the break, like if I come back to this profession after the break, I will have to change a lot of things, a lot of old patterns."

According to Samantha, the break became a turning point that encouraged her to rethink long-held habits and priorities. She first revealed her myositis diagnosis in October 2022 on social media, where she spoke about the challenges of dealing with the condition.

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