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  • /'She is back to rule': Internet reacts to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fierce avatar in Maa Inti Bangaram | Watch trailer

'She is back to rule': Internet reacts to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fierce avatar in Maa Inti Bangaram | Watch trailer

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: May 26, 2026, 16:44 IST | Updated: May 26, 2026, 16:44 IST
'She is back to rule': Internet reacts to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fierce avatar in Maa Inti Bangaram | Watch trailer

Maa Inti Bangaram trailer Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

The trailer of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaram has been unveiled and fans can't stop praising the actress's raw and rugged look. Packed with action and emotion, the film is directed by Nandini Reddy.

The makers recently unveiled the trailer of Maa Inti Bangaram, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Directed by Nandini Reddy, the clip offered fans a glimpse of the actor's one of the most intense avatars yet. The Telugu film is set to bring rural action, family emotions and high-stakes drama together on the screen.

Maa Inti Bangaram trailer

The around three-minute trailer showcases Samantha as a daughter-in-law who is trying to fit into a traditional household, but she also quietly carries emotional burdens of her own. As the story moves forward, her character can be seen becoming a fearless force who is willing to confront dangerous enemies.

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What stood out in the trailer was Samantha’s action-packed performance with a raw and rugged screen presence. Another most talked-about moment was when her character says, "What qualities must be possessed by an ideal daughter-in-law? I do not possess even one of them."

Samantha opens up about the film

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Speaking about the film earlier, Samantha had reportedly said, "Maa Inti Bangaaram tells the story of a woman whose strength comes as much from her vulnerability as from her courage."

She further added, "Playing this character and nurturing this film as a producer has been an incredibly fulfilling journey for me. The world of this film is rooted and emotional with a narrative style dedicated to being family first and slice of life, whilst maintaining its quirky, edgy energy. I'm truly excited for audiences to experience this story and connect with its spirit when it reaches them."

Internet reacts

Praising Samantha's rugged look one fan wrote, "Saree on, weapons out. The Queen has officially entered her MASS era!" Another fan wrote, "she is proving that the word HERO doesn't need any gender bias, all the best samm, we love you alott." "One of the best trailers I have ever seen," wrote another. "I like her attitude to be unstoppable whatever happened with her despite of being stuck she gets up and started with her best," commented one user. "Perfect mix of family emotions, visuals, and powerful storytelling," said another.

About Maa Inti Bangaram

Set against a rural backdrop, the film appears to explore themes of family, sacrifice and resilience. Apart from headlining the film, Samantha is also backing the project under her production banner alongside co-producers Raj Nidimoru and Himank Duvvuru. The story has been written by Raj Nidimoru.

The cast also features Diganth, Gulshan Devaiah, Gautami, Manjusha and Sreemukhi in key roles. Music for the film has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan, and Maa Inti Bangaram is slated to hit theatres on June 19, 2026.

About the Author

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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