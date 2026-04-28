/Samantha Ruth Prabhu birthday special: Ye Maaya Chesave to The Family Man 2- 7 best films and series of the actress on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns 39 on April 28. Since making her debut in Ye Maaya Chesave, the actress has showcased her versatility across multiple projects. Take a look at some of her best movies available on OTT platforms.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most acclaimed Indian actresses. She has garnered immense popularity and love through her work in Tamil and Telugu cinema, making her debut in Ye Maaya Chesave alongside Naga Chaitanya. Since then, she has consistently delivered compelling performances which have solidified her status as one of the leading stars of South cinema. On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at seven of her most popular projects.
Where to watch: ZEE5
The film stars Naga Chaitanya as Karthik and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Jessie Thekekuthu. The story follows Karthik, an engineering graduate, who desires to make films. Meanwhile, he falls in love with Jessie, his neighbour. The drastic twists come when Jessie's father opposes their relationship due to religious differences.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar
In this action-fantasy film, the actress plays Bindhu, the love interest of Nani. However, he is killed by a jealous Sudeep, who lusts after Bindhu. Later, Nani is reincarnated as a fly and devises a plan to avenge his death.
Where to watch: Apple TV
The massively successful movie centres on Vijay Sethupathi as Shilpa, a trans woman. It also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Vaembu and Fahadh Faasil as Mugil. The story follows a trans woman who desires to reconnect with her son, but an unexpected twist changes everything, turning it into a gripping thriller.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The action thriller revolves around two characters, Bunny and Honey, played by Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, respectively. The narrative unfolds the story of their special task force navigating the duties and missions of Citadel, a clandestine spy agency, in the early 1990s.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays Raji. This is one of the most acclaimed shows, which follows a man named Srikant, played by Manoj Bajpayee. While balancing a tight schedule of a 9-to-5 job, Tiwari returns to TASC to stop a deadly alliance between ISI agents and Tamil rebels from Sri Lanka, led by the vengeful Raji.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The actress is portrayed as Madhuravani, a journalist, alongside her work partner Anthony (Vijay Deverakonda), who is set to uncover the truth behind Savitri’s (Keerthi Suresh) mysterious coma in the early 1980s.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix
Samantha Ruth portrays the role of a 70-year-old woman named Savitri, who is struggling with her unhappy life, leading her to accuse God of her problems. Later, when she gets her photograph taken at a studio, a dramatic twist turns her life upside down. What is it?