/Samantha Ruth Prabhu's appearance at Maa Inti Bangaaram success party sparks pregnancy rumours

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is once again at the centre of social media chatter after her latest appearance went viral. The actress' appearance at the success celebration of Maa Inti Bangaaram has sparked a discussion online, with fans speculating about a possible pregnancy based on videos and photos from the event.

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu pregnant?

A viral clip from the success party of Maa Inti Bangaaram showcases Samantha Ruth Prahu's appearance sparking pregnancy rumours. However, the report of HT City states that the actress is expecting her first child with husband filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.

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The same source has confirmed it and said, "Yes, it's true. The couple is truly delighted for this new beginning, and they will make an announcement in some time."

A few days ago, the husband-wife duo Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru had visited the Tirumala Tirupati temple ahead of the release of Samantha's much-awaited film Maa Inti Bangaaram. For the unversed, Maa Inti Bangaaram is helmed by BV Nandini Reddy and written by Prahaas Boppudi, Vasanth Maringanti and Raj Nidimoru. Apart from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, it also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Gautami, among others.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru's relationship timeline

The rumours of their relationship sparked in 2024, and later, they were seen together at the World Pickleball League. However, their closeness grew while working together in The Family Man Season 2. It was released in 2021, and Prabhu played the role of Raji, which was appreciated by fans as well as the industry. Prabhu and Raj have also collaborated in Prime Video’s action-thriller Citadel: Honey Bunny, which the filmmaker directed alongside Krishna DK.

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru had an intimate, private wedding ceremony on December 1, 2025, at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya; the couple announced their divorce in 2021.