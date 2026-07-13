/Maa Inti Bangaaram OTT: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action-comedy locks premiere date; details inside

After a successful run at the box office, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest film Maa Inti Bangaaram is all set to make its digital debut. The action drama, which emerged as one of the biggest female-led Telugu hits of the year, will be soon available for streaming. Helmed by BV Nandini Reddy, the movie was released in cinemas on June 19.

When and where to watch Samantha's Maa Inti Bangaaram?

Streaming platform JioHotstar took to its social media platforms to announce the premiere date of the film. #MaaIntiBangaaram streaming from July 17th on JioHotstar!#MaaIntiBangaaramOnJioHotstar."

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Fans flooded the comment section expressing excitement, and one user wrote, "We are ready." Another user wrote, "Woah. Too fast." “Please release it in Dolby Atmos,” wrote the third user.

Production banner Tra-la-la Moving Pictures also announced on Sunday that the film has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark worldwide. The BV Nandini Reddy-directed action comedy has emerged as the highest-grossing female-led Telugu film of all time, as well as the highest-grossing film featuring Samantha in the lead role.

All about Maa Inti Bangaaram

The film is helmed by BV Nandini Reddy and produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures. Apart from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami and Sreemukhi, among others.

Maa Inti Bangaaram tells the story of a woman with a secret who struggles for her acceptance in a traditional home. But, when her past collides with the present, she must protect her sceptical family while keeping her secret hidden. The film's music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography by Om Prakash, and editing by Dharmendra Kakarala.

