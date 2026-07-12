/Maa Inti Bangaaram crosses ₹100 crore worldwide; Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates with a heartfelt note

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram has achieved a major milestone at the box office. The actress's latest release has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide, and it has emerged as the first female-led Telugu film to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club. To celebrate the success of the film, Samantha shared an emotional message on social media alongside a candid video.

Samantha celebrates Maa Inti Bangaaram's success

Taking to her Instagram, she posted a clip that showed the exact moment filmmaker Raj Nidimoru surprised her with the news. In the now viral clip, Raj approaches the actor with an iPad and asks, "Do you want to see something cool?" After unlocking the device, Samantha is filled with joy to see the poster announcing the film's worldwide collection. "We did 100 crores," she said.

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Samantha shares a heartfelt note

Alongside the video, Samantha wrote, "Before the release of Maa Inti Bangaram, I remember obsessing over one thing: Were people even talking about the film? Were the assets we were putting out reaching people? Did they know this film existed?"

She further added, "My friend asked, 'What do you think about Maa Inti Bangaram? How much do you think it'll open at?' The exhibitor didn't hesitate. 'Why would anyone watch a heroine film? If she's in a big hero's film, fine. People know her for the glamour. But a film led by a heroine? Who will come? Nobody.' That was the perception before Maa Inti Bangaram released."

According to Samantha, "I think real change only happens when someone is willing to take a risk. Most of the time, those risks don't pay off. Every once in a while, they do. For us, this one did. And I hope this is the beginning of something bigger. I hope that the next time someone calls an exhibitor in a B or C centre and asks about a female-led film, the answer isn't an instant no. Maybe it's, 'Let's see.' Because the truth is, we will never really know."

Also Read: Maa Inti Bangaaram director confirms Samantha Ruth Prabhu is expecting her first child with Raj Nidimoru

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