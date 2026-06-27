/Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram sequel in works, Raj Nidimoru confirms

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest film Maa Inti Bangaaram has been creating buzz ever since it has released in theatres. The Telugu-action family drama is being praised for its female-led storytelling, alongside the performance of the cast, particularly her action scenes. In a major development, writer Raj Nidimoru has confirmed that the sequel of the film is in the works.

Raj Nidimoru confirms Maa Inti Bangaaram sequel is in works

The makers of Maa Inti Bangaaram had held a grand success meet in Visakhapatnam, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband and also the writer of the recently released film, Raj Nidimoru, confirmed that the sequel is in works, much to the excitement of fans. The confirmation came after Raj asked the audience if they wanted the continuation of the story, getting a loud cheer in return.

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He stated, "I already have an idea in my mind. The same team will work on it. For the first time, I am inspired to make another part. It will have double the fun and double the excitement. I will come back and tell you more about it later."

Soon after the news surfaced, fans flooded and cheered with excitement on social media platforms. One Instagram user wrote, "Yes please, Rajmamaaa... Waiting for part 2 ... Love you, Sam." Another user wrote, "Of course we are waiting." "Yes, we need part 2…waiting", wrote the third user.

All about Maa Inti Bangaaram

Maa Inti Bangaaram is helmed by BV Nandini Reddy and produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures. Apart from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami and Sreemukhi, among others.