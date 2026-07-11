/Samantha Ruth Prabhu sends warm wishes to ex-husband Naga Chaitanya’s brother Akhil for Linen

Naga Chaitanya's brother, Akhil Akkineni, is basking in the success of his recently released action-thriller film, Linen. Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, the film hit cinemas on July 10. While several celebrities came forward to support Akhil Akkineni, his former sister-in-law, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, sent warm wishes to the actor.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's brother Akhil

On the day of the film’s release, the Maa Inti Bangaaram actress took to social media to extend her warm wishes to her former brother-in-law, Akhil, for his gritty thriller, Linen.

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Prabhu shared the film's trailer on her Instagram story and left a heartfelt wish for the actor. Her story read, "Wishing Lenin, @akkineniakhil and the whole team the very best. Big blockbuster vibes already."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story Photograph: (X)

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Being a quick responder, Akhil publicly expressed his gratitude to Samantha for her warm words and reposted her story with a sweet message. He wrote, "Thank you so much, Sam... my team and me really appreciate your wishes."

Naga Chaitanya shows support to his brother

His elder brother, Naga Chaitanya, also took to X to share a heartfelt note for his younger brother, Akhil Akkineni.. The post read, "Your hard work paid off, and how! So happy seeing all the positive responses and word of mouth! Especially about your standout performance @AkhilAkkineni8. Congrats, naana, @iamnagarjuna, @vamsi84, #BhagyashriBorse, @MusicThaman, and the entire team of #LENIN."

About the film Linen

Lenin is a Telugu rural action-romance film directed by Murali Kishor Abburu. Starring Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse, it follows an orphan whose life spirals into a web of betrayal, love, and simmering village rivalries.

About Samantha Ruth Prabhu