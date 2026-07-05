/Samantha Ruth Prabhu to make comeback with Tamil project post maternity break? Actress drops hint

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently basking in the success of her latest Telugu action film Maa Inti Bangaaram. With the success of her film, on a personal front, the actress is preparing for a new chapter in her life. However, just days after announcing that she would be taking a maternity break, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has given fans another reason to celebrate, ie, making her comeback with a Tamil project.

What hint did Samanath Ruth Prabhu give about her comeback project?

Streaming platform Sony LIV announced that they have something exciting lined up with Samantha. “Hello everyone!” they wrote on their social media in Tamil, adding, “We’ve been working on something special and can’t wait to share the details with you (heart emoji) Coming soon!!! #SonyTamil @samantharuthprabhuoffl @sonyliv.tamil.”

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Taking to the Instagram stories and tagging Samantha, the statement read, “We cannot contain our excitement,” in all caps. Re-sharing the post, the actress cryptically wrote, “Looking forward", with a white heart emoji. But, the streaming platform has not revealed if the OTT project will be a film or a web series. though there have been rumours that she will host a talk show again after Sam Jam on Aha.

Fans took to the comment section, and one user wrote, "We are looking forward to seeing Samantha." Another user wrote, "Welcome to the soil of Tamil Nadu, @sonytvofficial. Waiting for Sony Vizha." “Welcome again in Tamil movies, Samantha,” wrote the third user.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's previous Tamil film

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's last full-length Tamil film was Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, a romantic-comedy released in 2022. Helmed by Vignesh Shivan, she played the role of Khatija Begum, starring alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.