/Pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts baby bump in adorable new photo: 'My six-pack'

Days after confirming her pregnancy, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a heartwarming photo with her fans, flaunting her baby bump. Last seen in Maa Inti Bangaaram, the soon-to-be mother took to her Instagram Stories to share the update, quickly drawing attention from netizens.

Samantha flaunts her baby bump

In the now viral photo, she can be seen gently holding her baby bump, and it was posted with a caption, "My six-pack. I'll see you when I see you."

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This post comes shortly after the actress shared that she and filmmaker-husband Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child. But the rumours had been circulating online for weeks after videos from the success celebrations of Maa Inti Bangaaram surfaced online.

Samantha flaunts her baby bump Photograph: (Instagram)

Also Read: Maa Inti Bangaaram director confirms Samantha Ruth Prabhu is expecting her first child with Raj Nidimoru

When Samantha confirmed her pregnancy

The actress addressed the speculation around her pregnancy during her latest film's success event in Hyderabad. "After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I'll have to take maternity leave. After that, I'll be back with another film for my fans," she said. "Sorry guys, one more small gap and then I will be back. I know I have to take maternity leave now. But I am very happy."

About Samantha and Raj

The couple started dating in 2024. It has been said that they grew closer while working together on The Family Man season 2. It was released in 2021, and Samantha played the role of Raji.

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru got married in a private Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on December 1, 2025. She was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya; the couple announced their divorce in 2021.

About Maa Inti Bangaaram

Samantha was last seen in Maa Inti Bangaaram, helmed by Nandini Reddy. The film marked her return to Telugu cinema and features Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale in key roles.