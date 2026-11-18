Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are set to welcome their first child together anytime now. Ahead of the baby's arrival, the couple recently hosted an intimate puja ceremony at their home. On Wednesday, the actress shared a series of pictures from the special occasion, offering fans a glimpse into the traditional rituals typically done in honour of expecting parents.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru perform puja ceremony at home

Soon-to-be parents Samantha and Raj hosted a puja ceremony at their residence. On November 18, the actress took to Instagram to share glimpses of the special occasion, attended by close family members and loved ones.

In one of the pictures, the actress and filmmaker are seen sitting together, gazing at each other in traditional attire. Samantha wears a red flared Anarkali set, while Raj complements her look with a blush-pink kurta and white pants.

Also Read: Pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts baby bump in adorable new photo

Another picture shows Samantha receiving her family's blessings as she embarks on a new chapter in her life. She folds her hands as everyone around her blesses her.

The remaining pictures show the couple posing with family members and sharing warm moments after the traditional rituals and intimate celebration.

Samantha on motherhood

During an earlier interaction with Pinkvilla, the actress spoke about entering a new and exciting phase of her life. Expressing that she has always wanted to be a mother, Prabhu said, “It’s definitely new and exciting. But I’ve been waiting for this moment for a while now. I’ve always wanted to be a mother, so I know that I’ll be giving this my all.”

Also Read: Maa Inti Bangaaram director confirms Samantha Ruth Prabhu is expecting her first child with Raj Nidimoru

In June, Samantha confirmed that she is expecting her first child with her husband, filmmaker Raj. The actress shared the news during the success meet of her film Maa Inti Bangaaram, explaining her condition and revealing that she would take a short break from acting to focus on motherhood.

At the event, Samantha said, “After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I'll have to take maternity leave. After that, I'll be back with another film for my fans.”

Her work front

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in the Telugu action drama Maa Inti Bangaaram, directed by Nandini Reddy and produced under her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures. She is also hosting the culinary reality show Celebrity MasterChef Tamil.