In its first response to the International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s ruling that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya, India on Friday (Nov 20) said that it had consistently backed the displaced minority’s return to Rakhine state. India also said that it gas provided relief supplies to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. About 1.2 million Rohingya refugees are currently living in Bangladesh, and more than 500,000 continue to be in Myanmar. Indian government sources estimated in 2017 that around 40,000 Rohingya are in the country, many without documents.



India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have taken note of the verdict. India has consistently supported safe, speedy and sustainable return of the displaced Rohingya people from the Rakhine state. To this end, we had supported Rohingya camps in Bangladesh with relief supplies in five tranches under Operation Insaniyat. We have also supported the Rakhine state development programme in Myanmar for this purpose.”

What the court told Myanmar?

The UN top court ruled that Myanmar is "under an obligation to compensate the Rohingya group" and its members for the damage caused." It said that Myanmar has to launch a probe into anyone suspected of carrying out genocide during its 2017 crackdown against the Rohingya. "Myanmar must take immediate and effective steps to investigate all persons reasonably suspected of having committed acts (of genocide)... and if warranted, to prosecute and punish them," said ICJ President Yuji Iwasawa. The court also ordered Myanmar to facilitate the return of Rohingya refugees that fled the 2017 crackdown. "They must allow and facilitate the safe, voluntary, and dignified return to their place of residence and reunification of families for the Rohingya who were displaced as a result of the... wrongful acts, whether they were displaced within Myanmar or abroad," she added.

What this means for India?

According to the statement by India, it is backing the return of the Rohingya. However, the ICJ verdict shows that Rohingya people who fled in 2017 were victims of genocide. Now, India ratified the Genocide Convention in 1959, so it is obliged to prevent genocide as well as punish it. Additionally, the world court's remedy language clearly states that return of Rohingya should be conditional on safety, voluntariness and dignity. Even as New Delhi might argue that the onus for safety is with the Maynmarese government, a large part of responsibility may also fall on the country.

India's stance on Rohingya can be understood by a number of court cases in the past. As early as in 2017, the Indian government told the Supreme Court that the presence of Rohingya refugees in India had serious national security implications. In April 2021, in Mohammad Salimullah v Union of India, the Supreme Court refused to stop the deportation of Rohingya detained in Jammu but directed that any deportation must follow due procedure. The ICJ's January 2020 provisional measures ruling did not change the outcome of India's top court.

In 2025, the legal battle intensified. A petition alleged that dozens of Rohingya had been taken to sea and abandoned near Myanmar. The Supreme Court, then hearing the matter under a bench that included Justice Surya Kant, dismissed the petition as a "beautifully crafted story lacking evidence" and observed that foreign reports could not override India's sovereignty.

In a separate case, the government's status report to the Delhi High Court stated that 40 Rohingya had been repatriated to Myanmar as illegal migrants.

On December 2, 2025, Justice Surya Kant, who had by then become Chief Justice of India, questioned the government in a habeas corpus case concerning five missing Rohingya. He asked where the government order declaring them refugees was. In September 2026, a three-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice said the question of whether Rohingya should be classified as refugees or illegal immigrants must be settled before examining broader issues concerning their rights, detention and deportation. This question of legal status is now central to the pending cases involving Rohingya in India. The ICJ's latest finding is also likely to be cited before the Supreme Court.