In what could potentially become one of the most significant changes to the Indian Army’s officer promotion structure, a proposal to abolish the rank of Brigadier and introduce direct promotions from Colonel to Major General is reportedly under consideration within the Indian Army.

Sources in the Army have confirmed that the proposal is being discussed at an initial level, with the primary objective of addressing promotion delays, improving career progression for military officers and narrowing the gap between the armed forces and civil services in terms of pay levels and career advancement.

According to defence sources, the proposal is likely to be forwarded by the Ministry of Defence to the Eighth Central Pay Commission before the end of this year. If taken forward and approved by the government, the proposed restructuring could pave the way for a significant overhaul of the military's existing rank and promotion system, potentially coming into effect in 2027 or 2028.

One of the key arguments behind the proposal is the considerable difference in the time taken by military officers and civil servants to reach equivalent senior pay levels. According to sources, an Indian Army officer currently takes an average of 32 to 33 years of service to reach the pay level associated with the rank of Major General. In comparison, officers belonging to services such as the IAS and IPS can reach comparable pay levels in significantly less time.

The proposed reform seeks to address this disparity by creating a faster and potentially more streamlined promotion pathway for military officers.

The thinking behind the proposal is that officers who spend decades serving in the armed forces should have better opportunities for career progression, particularly when compared with their counterparts in other government services.

Interestingly, this is not the first time such a proposal has been discussed within the defence establishment. A similar proposal was reportedly examined in 2018, but it did not move forward towards implementation.

The renewed discussion suggests that the issue of promotion bottlenecks and career progression within the armed forces continues to remain a concern.

The proposed changes are also not expected to be limited to the Indian Army. If the restructuring receives government approval, similar changes could potentially be extended to the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy, bringing greater uniformity to the promotion structures across the three services.

While the proposal could offer considerable benefits in terms of career progression and officer morale, abolishing the Brigadier rank would also present significant organisational challenges.

The existing responsibilities, command appointments and administrative functions associated with the Brigadier rank would need to be redistributed or restructured. This could require a broader review of the existing command hierarchy and appointment structures within the Army.

Despite the potential significance of the proposal, sources have emphasised that it remains at a very preliminary stage and should not be interpreted as a final decision by the Indian Army or the Ministry of Defence.

The proposal will have to pass through several levels of examination within the Ministry of Defence before reaching the Central Government for consideration and approval.