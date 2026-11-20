A ransomware group has claimed to have hacked into US chip firm Nvidia's systems and has threatened to publish the allegedly stolen data on the dark web within the next 10 days. Nvidia, which is reeling from the resignation of its co-founder Jensen Huang as CEO, has not confirmed a breach. Huang resigned on November 12 amid reports of extramarital affairs, including one with alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang. ‘The Gentlemen’, the ransomware group involved, has not said what data it holds or released any samples. It is not clear when the alleged breach happened or which business units were hit.

Nvidia data leak listed for 28 November on dark web

The Gentlemen added Nvidia to the leak list on its dark web site on November18, with a countdown of roughly 10 days. This means the alleged data is set to be released on 28 November. No samples or proof were shared.

On Thursday (Nov 19), a company spokesperson said: "Nvidia is investigating an incident that may have affected a third-party partner... We have found no indication that Nvidia systems or networks were affected." Nvidia has not said which partner is involved, what data, if any, was taken, or whether the incident is linked to The Gentlemen's claim.

The Gentlemen: The group behind Nvidia breach claim

The Gentlemen, active since mid-2025, had earlier listed two companies with business ties to Nvidia: Taiwan's Jentech Precision, on 6 October, and FPT Software, on 27 October, as victims of its ransomeware attacks. Neither listing establishes where any alleged Nvidia data came from.

The Gentlemen began as a closed group in mid-2025 and started offering ransomware as a service (RaaS) to affiliates in September 2025.

It was the most prolific ransomware group in October, accounting for 13 per cent of all published attacks, according to cybersecurity observers.

It is reportedly led by a Russian-speaking actor who uses the aliases hastalamuerte and zeta88. Before launching The Gentlemen, its operators ran ArmCorp, a former Qilin affiliate. According to Cybernews researcher Aras Nazarovas, the group has previously exaggerated claims, misidentified victims and reused stolen data.

Nvidia was hacked before too

In May, Nvidia confirmed a breach at GFN.am, its Armenia-based GeForce Now partner. That hack had exposed some users' names, email addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth and usernames.

Nvidia said its own services were not affected.