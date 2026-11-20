A small plane veered off the runway near Monterrey International Airport in Mexico and crashed beside a busy highway before bursting into flames on November 18. All six people on board escaped with minor injuries.

The Piper Malibu 46 reportedly lost power before skidding off the runway, hitting a fence and coming to a halt alongside the Monterrey–Nuevo Laredo highway in Apodaca. The crash occurred at around 1:50 pm local time.

The aircraft, operated by Casago, was bound for Atizapán, near Mexico City. Four passengers and two crew members were on board when the incident occurred.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, where firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control. Videos from the location showed flames surrounding the aircraft and thick black smoke rising above the highway. Traffic slowed as motorists passed the crash site.

All six occupants escape

Authorities identified the four passengers as José Luis Villaseñor Sánchez, 56, Armando Ezequiel Mata, 42, Carlos Alejandro Castillo Pérez, 40, and Priscila Guadalupe Carrillo Fragoso, 36.

The two crew members were identified as David Corona Cabrero, 41, and Alan Adrián Cuevas Loo, 25.

All six occupants managed to get out of the aircraft. First responders assessed them at the scene and reported minor injuries. None required hospitalisation.

Investigation into cause of crash

The runway was temporarily closed following the incident. Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances that led to the aircraft losing power and veering off the runway.