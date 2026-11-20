New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has signed "Romanch's Law", banning the 150-year tradition of horse-drawn carriages in Central Park. The law is named after Indian teen Romanch Mahajan, who died in an accident involving one such vehicle in June this year.

Who was Romanch Mahajan?

Romanch Mahajan was an 18-year-old Indian national from Pathankot in the northern state of Punjab. When the fatal accident happened, he was in New York City as a tourist with his parents and younger brother. They were celebrating his high school graduation and university admission in Jaipur, which he got to know when in New York.

What happened to Romanch Mahajan in New York City?

The accident happened in Central Park on June 17, near West 67th Street. The family was on a carriage ride when the driver got off to photograph them, a practice that is strictly prohibited. The horse bolted, and the carriage tipped over after hitting a wheel of a second carriage. Romanch's father, Deepak Mahajan, said the boy jumped out after his mother fell out, and hit his head on the ground. He was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Center, where he died of his injuries. The rest of the family suffered minor injuries.

The horse involved had been working in the park for just six weeks. The carriage owner suspended the driver.

According to the Central Park Conservancy, this was believed to be the first human death involving a horse carriage since carriages were introduced in Central Park more than 150 years ago. The family's lawyer, Saggar Chadha, said it wants to make sure Romanch's death was not in vain.

What Romanch's Law says

The law, signed by Mamdani on Thursday (Nov 19), bans horse-drawn carriages from New York City streets by June 1, 2028. No new licences will be issued for horse-drawn cabs. The law will affect about 200 New Yorkers, including medallion owners, drivers and stable hands. The city will provide medallion buybacks, and drivers and stable hands will be given job training programmes to support them during the two-year transition. The transition period will also ensure that horses are retired and placed humanely.

Central Park Conservancy CEO Betsy Smith said the change will make the park safer for its tens of millions of yearly visitors.

Politics and unease over horse carriages, a century-old tradition