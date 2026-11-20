Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday (Nov 20) called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “compromised PM” as he was not present at the trilateral meeting between the presidents of the US, China and Russia on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Shenzhen, China. Sharing a photo of US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin from the high-stakes talks, Gandhi said that India’s prime minister would have been part of the meeting if Congress were in power.

“If Congress were in power, India’s Prime Minister would be sitting at this table,” Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X. “A compromised PM can never sit at this table.”

This comes after Trump, Xi, and Putin held a historic meeting in Shenzhen on Thursday (Nov 19). The key talks were focused on ongoing wars and efforts to reduce nuclear arsenals. Following the meeting, the three leaders adopted a joint declaration, ‘The Russia-China-US Heads of State Declaration Toward Peace’.

BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi

The BJP hit back at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks, accusing the Congress of compromising India's diplomatic standing and national security during its years in power.

Taking to X, BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari argued that India would have been pushed to the sidelines in global diplomacy if the Congress had continued in government. He pointed to India’s role in BRICS and its participation in international forums to underline his argument.

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Bhandari also accused the Congress of having “gifted” China’s seat on the United Nations Security Council to Beijing and criticised its approach towards Pakistan. He further blamed former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's China policy for the 1962 India-China war.