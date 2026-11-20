Pakistan’s Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Musadik Masood Malik, arrived in New Delhi on Friday for the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum, marking the first visit by a Pakistani federal minister since the May 2025 military conflict between the two countries.

Asked whether he had a message for India on its longstanding concerns about cross-border terrorism, Malik chose not to address the issue directly. Instead he highlighted the value of the gathering itself.

“I think it’s wonderful that we have managed speaking across. We’re having a dialogue across civilizations, across cultures. I think we need more and more of these things,” he said. “The entire region is a geopolitics and I think the easiest thing to do is to speak about things that affect us all and that is to talk about culture and talk about civilizations and talk about how these civilizations have affected all of us.”

He described the SCO event as “a very welcome sign” that allows countries of the region “to come together and speak about ideas that transcend power.” Pressed again on India’s concerns, he replied: “I think tomorrow, once I give my statement.”

On the civilisational links between India and Pakistan, Malik offered a philosophical framing. “Dialogue is between distinct entities. Singularity doesn’t require a dialogue. Singularity only requires a monologue. Dialogue is about diversity,” he said. Referring to the broader SCO membership, he added that exchanges among India, Pakistan, Russia, China and the Central Asian states were visible even in historical remains. “Just here, if you go to the excavations, you would find that dialogue taking place just in the port. And I think it’s a very welcome dialogue.”

The three-day forum, being held at Delhi’s Purana Qila from 20 to 22 November, will see Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address and is intended to focus on shared cultural heritage, art, literature and intellectual traditions. India had invited Pakistan’s culture minister; Islamabad nominated Malik instead. He is expected to present Pakistan’s perspective on dialogue among civilisations on Saturday.