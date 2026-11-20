Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, who served as Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force during Operation Sindoor, has rejected FlightGlobal’s estimate of 32 active Indian Rafale fighters. In an exclusive comment to WION, Tiwari questioned the publication’s sources and said aircraft previously identified as lost had since flown in international exercises.

“The information is patently false and a mischievous attempt at misinformation. FlightGlobal should re-evaluate their sources,” Tiwari told WION.

The figure appears on FlightGlobal’s World Air Forces 2027 directory, produced with aviation data provider Cirium. In its Indian Air Force table, FlightGlobal lists “Rafale DH/EH” under combat aircraft and places 32 in the “Active” column. India acquired 36 Rafales from France. The entry gives no explanation for the difference.

Air Marshal Tiwari further debunked false claims by reminding of earlier such attempts. In May 2025, claims circulated that Pakistan had shot down Indian Rafales. Some of those claims even stretched as far as to cite tail numbers to identify the jets supposedly lost.

“The same sources gave specific tail numbers, which since have been flying in various exercises including international ones,” he said.