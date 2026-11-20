Ousted former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked Bangladesh for a fresh passport and National Identity Card so she can travel back from India. Dhaka has rejected the request and says she must instead be returned under the extradition treaty. Here is what is at stake.

What has Hasina requested?

On 9 November 2026, lawyers at the London firm Matrix Chambers emailed the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi. They asked for a new passport and NID on the basis of her Bangladeshi nationality, citing obligations under Bangladesh’s own laws and international human rights instruments. Her existing diplomatic passport was revoked in August 2024 and her NID was locked in February 2025.

How has Bangladesh responded?

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said, “Bangladesh will not issue a passport to any terrorist; there is no provision for such an action.” He added that the government would seek her return “through an acceptable prisoner exchange process” and asked: “Should we treat her like an ordinary commercial traveller and tell her to come and visit her in-laws’ residence?”

Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal Md. Aminul Islam stated that existing passport laws do not allow a passport to be issued to a convicted fugitive and that any return must take place under the extradition treaty. Bangladesh first requested her extradition from India in December 2024. She was later sentenced to death by the tribunal for crimes against humanity.

What has Hasina herself said?

Hasina has said she intends to return voluntarily. The former PM, who had left the country in August 2024 after massive protest, has announced that she plans to come back to her country in December.

What is India’s position?

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has described extradition as “a legal matter and it will be dealt with accordingly.” He also noted: “Obviously, for the travel of people, you need a travel document.” India has not indicated any obstacle to a voluntary return.

Are the passport request and the extradition request the same thing?

No. Extradition is a legal process used when a state must compel the return of someone who does not wish to come back. When a person says they will return of their own accord, the treaty mechanism is not required. The passport and NID question is separate: it concerns Bangladesh’s obligations toward one of its own nationals who is abroad.

What do international standards say about the right to return?

Article 13(2) of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Article 12(4) of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) (to which Bangladesh is a party) protect the right to enter one’s own country. International convention on Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) Article 5 (d) (i) requires equality before law in the right of nationality, Article 1(3) preserves state competence over nationality, provided there is no discrimination against any particular nationality. States are ordinarily expected to issue or replace travel documents so nationals abroad can exercise that right. Refusal must rest on a legitimate ground and be proportionate and reviewable.

Does Bangladesh’s passport law block her return?

Answer to this lies in the Bangladesh Passport Order, 1973. Those provisions are primarily exit-control measures, they restrict departure from Bangladesh by people facing proceedings or subject to departure bans. They were not designed as tools to stop a national from re-entering the country. Article 3 of the same order provides that “no person shall depart or attempt to depart from Bangladesh unless he holds a valid passport”; Article 6(1)(e) is expressly about a person evading appearance in pending proceedings or subject to “an order prohibiting the departure from Bangladesh”.

What happens next?