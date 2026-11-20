China achieved a major milestone when it flew a 19-passenger aircraft only on electric power earlier this week. The plane ran on battery power and no jet fuel and stayed in the air for 17 minutes. The CE-25A is a breakthrough for the field of aviation. Even though it only took a short flight for its first flight, covering 60.4 kilometres, it can actually travel 400 kilometres in one trip. The plane can fly commercially and take off with a weight of nearly 10,000 kilograms.

The Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China's electric plane systems are not designed like regular aircraft. It does not have two large engines under its wings, and has ten electrically driven ducted fans distributed across them, with five on each side. This is known as distributed electric propulsion and can make flying more efficient, besides ending the reliance on fossil fuels.

Integrating the fans directly into the wings allows them to capture the "boundary layer", a thin sheet of sluggish air clinging to the aircraft’s surface. Pushing a plane through the sky requires significant energy, much of which is lost in the turbulent wake left behind. Using this method, engineers can recover some of that lost energy and boost overall fuel efficiency. Positioning the fans to re-energise this slow airflow helps cut aerodynamic losses and improve overall propulsion efficiency.

How China fixed challenges with electric planes

Junqiang Bai of Northwestern Polytechnical University helped design the plane as he explored how to solve the problem of the lost air. He explained the solution in a study published in Scientia Sinica Technologica and came up with a way to test wing shapes on computers nearly 200 times faster than a detailed simulation. The model showed an optimised design improved the maximum lift-to-drag ratio by roughly 50 per cent. He contributed to the plane's original design and flew smaller test versions.

The other problem was cooling the powerful motors. Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences fixed this problem and built the aircraft’s combined 2-megawatt propulsion system where air flowed through the fans to cool the motors. It cut off the need for any heavy liquid-cooling equipment and showed an efficiency of 94.5 per cent.

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