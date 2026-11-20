After drawing attention with his portrayal of Birju Lohar inMirzapur: The Movie, actor Mohitt Maalik is gearing up for another notable role. He will reportedly star opposite Tiger Shroff in the upcoming action entertainerVajr. A source close to the project has shared details about his character.

Mohitt Maalik to star opposite Tiger Shroff

Actor Mohitt Maalik is set to explore a new facet of his acting in Vajr, alongside Tiger Shroff. According to sources, Malik will play an antagonist in the action entertainer, produced by Mahaveer Jain and directed by Ram Madhvani.

Although details about his character are being kept under wraps, sources say the role is an important part of the film. They also suggest that the project will be shot in Japan.

The film adds an intriguing role to Malik’s lineup, following his portrayal of Birju Lohar in Mirzapur: The Movie. It will also mark his first on-screen collaboration with Tiger Shroff, known for his action-packed performances.

The action-driven film will give Maalik an opportunity to explore a different facet of his acting and bring a new dimension to his on-screen presence.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff spotted without bandages days after Mumbai firing incident

A source close to the project said, “Mohitt has an interesting character in Vajr. He will play an antagonist opposite Tiger Shroff, and the role gives him an opportunity to explore a different space as an actor. After Birju Lohar, this is another distinct character for him. It will also be interesting to see Mohitt and Tiger share screen space for the first time, especially in a film with action at its core.”

Who is Mohitt Maalik?

Mohit Malik is a familiar face in Indian television, having appeared in several popular daily soaps over the years. He is known for his performances in shows such as Doli Armaano Ki, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala and Lockdown Ki Love Story.