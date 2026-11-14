/Tiger Shroff returns to Lag Jaa Gale sets, wraps Pune schedule with Janhvi Kapoor

Tiger Shroff has returned to the sets of Lag Jaa Gale after the firing incident that took place in October. The actor has already completed a schedule of the film in Pune alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

Lag Jaa Gale team wrap-up Pune schedule

The latest update came from the film's hair and makeup artist Sourav Roy, who shared a post on Instagram Stories. He posted a picture of a chocolate cake with the words 'LJG Pune Wrap' written on it, along with a mention of Dharma Productions. Sharing the photograph, Sourav wrote, “And its a wrap @janhvikapoor @tigerjackieshroff.”

Janhvi subsequently reposted the picture on her Instagram Story, confirming the completion of the Pune shoot.

Tiger Shroff firing incident

The schedule wrap comes weeks after the firing incident involving Tiger's car. On October 18, two assailants allegedly fired shots at his vehicle while he was returning home from a football ground. The actor reportedly suffered minor injuries from the gunpowder and a broken car mirror.

Following the incident, reports indicated that Tiger was expected to return to the sets in November to complete pending patchwork for the film.

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram Story Photograph: (Instagram)

Also Read; Tiger Shroff spotted without bandages days after Mumbai firing incident

According to an earlier report by Mid-Day, the makers had taken additional precautions by keeping the shooting location confidential. “Tiger’s safety is paramount for the makers. He wanted to return to work because he didn’t want the film to suffer in any way because of the incident,” a source told Mid-Day.

Tiger Shroff playing an anti-hero in Lag Jaa Gale

Tiger has recently spoken about his character in the Raj Mehta directorial. According to ETimes, the actor revealed that he will be seen in an anti-hero role.

“It is anti-hero; there is darkness and unpredictability all in one. That's something very unlike me. I really pushed myself in terms of being an actor for that film. I hope that comes across,” he said.

About Lag Jaa Gale

Directed by Raj Mehta, Lag Jaa Gale features Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. Mehta has previously helmed films such as Good Newwz, Jugjugg Jeeyo and Selfiee.

On the work front, Tiger was last seen in A. Harsha's action thriller Baaghi 4. The film also featured Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, Shreyas Talpade, Mahesh Thakur, Saurabh Sachdeva and Upendra Limaye, among others. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, it arrived in theatres on September 5, 2025.

He will next feature in an untitled project directed by Remo D'Souza, which also stars Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee.