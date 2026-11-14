/'Miracle on the Mississippi': Cruise boat capsizes after colliding with tanker in New Orleans, all 180 passengers aboard safe

A river cruise boat capsized after being struck by a tanker ship on the Mississippi River in New Orleans on Friday. However, all approximately 180 people aboard were accounted for, officials confirmed. The American Heritage, a riverboat operated by American Cruise Lines, had been docked on the Mississippi River for around two hours when it was hit by the Atlantic Asphalt tanker.

The collision occurred at approximately 12:30 pm, while passengers were disembarking. Despite the severity of the incident, no fatalities were reported. "This is a miracle. It is a literal miracle on the Mississippi," Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry told reporters. New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno said 32 people were transported to local hospitals for treatment, although none had sustained critical injuries. Among those hospitalized were two police officers who had been assisting with the evacuation.

Moreno estimated that between 180 and 190 people were aboard the river cruise boat when the collision occurred. American Cruise Lines confirmed the incident in a statement, saying, “Guests and crew were evacuated, and we are deeply concerned for everyone involved.” In a subsequent statement, the company added, "We are getting everyone who was aboard the ship settled into hotels and making sure they have everything they need."

The cause of the collision remained unclear. The American Heritage had reportedly been docked for approximately two hours before the tanker struck it. According to Moreno, first responders evacuated approximately 87 people from the cruise boat before it turned onto its side. "We have zero people unaccounted for," she added.

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