/Sharad Kapoor's emotional video goes viral; fans concerned over Josh actor's appearance

Actor Sharad Kapoor, widely recognised for his role in the 2000 film Josh opposite Shah Rukh Khan, has recently made headlines after an emotional video of him surfaced on social media. The clip shows the actor bidding farewell to his four pet dogs, who have been moved to an animal welfare centre. The viral video has left fans concerned about his well-being as he looked visibly unwell in the video.

Sharad Kapoor gets emotional in a viral video

On November 12, Hema Choudhary, founder of Mumbai-based Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust, shared a video featuring Sharad and explained that his four dogs were being temporarily moved to YODA Mumbai, an animal welfare organisation. What began as an emotional farewell soon caught fans' attention, with many expressing concern over the actor's changed appearance.

For fans who remember Kapoor's performances in films such as Dastak, Josh, Lakshya and Tamanna, the video came as a shock. Viewers expressed concern after seeing the 50-year-old actor looking noticeably different, with a grey beard and untidy clothing.

In the clip, Hema said that the actor is dealing with personal health issues and physical challenges, which have made it difficult for him to care for his four dogs. Speaking about his pets, Sharad became emotional and said he would soon bring his “babies” home.

“Right now, mera thoda ghar ka situation bhi hai... After this house, when I get my new bungalow, I am going to tell YODA, please give my babies back because I cannot live without them," he added.

He further continued, "As an actor, I am such an emotional person. How can we be cruel to someone? We are here to love people and give love to them.”

‘Sharad is facing some physical challenge’

According to Hema, Kapoor is facing health-related challenges and needs care and attention. She also said that his wife and newborn child are part of the household, adding to the family’s responsibilities. Without a regular caretaker, managing the needs of four dogs alongside other household responsibilities has reportedly become increasingly difficult.

In the caption, Hema wrote, "Sharad is facing some physical challenge in his life which he will come out soon he promised me as I know him past 30 years the moment I came to know I rushed to meet him this is not a case of cruelty at all just a bad phase I’m sure every human face this so plz do not troll him he needs all of our prayers and love @yodamumbai is taking the dogs tomorrow I’m sure Sharad will reunite with his children’s soon ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Clarifying Kapoor’s condition, Hema shared another video, and in the caption, she wrote, “Sharad Kapoor is my old friend. He is not a beggar; he is unwell. Please don’t turn this into content. 🙏🙏🙏”

Who is Sharad Kapoor?

Sharad Kapoor is an Indian actor who has primarily worked in Hindi and Bengali cinema. He began his career with a role in the television show Swabhimaan before making his film debut in Mera Pyara Bharat. He also worked as an assistant director early in his career before establishing himself as an actor.