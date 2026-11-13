/Diljit Dosanjh's desi gesture for Daddy Yankee's mother at Latin Grammys goes viral, touches her feet

Diljit Dosanjh made his debut at the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards, becoming the first Indian artist to perform live at the award show. He took the stage alongside Puerto Rican singer Daddy Yankee.

However, while his performance was historic in itself, one gesture by Dosanjh toward Daddy Yankee's mother has made desi fans feel proud.

A video shared by Diljit Dosanjh's team from the Latin Grammy Awards 2026 shows the singer meeting Daddy Yankee backstage ahead of their historic performance. However, what took everyone's attention was how the Lover singer bowed down and touched the hand of Yankee's mother.

While this may have surprised the Puerto Rican singer and his mother, for India, it is a mark of respect that younger people show to elders.

The video of Dosanjh has taken the internet by storm, with his fans and followers reacting with respect and hailing him for not forgetting his roots.

One user wrote,''His humility makes him bigger than he already is. Diljit is unique!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍.''

Another user wrote,''Respect for being so grounded and aligned to our ethics🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 respect to mothers across borders❤️ @diljitdosanjh your ❤️❤️

Diljit Dosanjh performs at Latin Grammy Awards 2026

The Punjabi singer, who has already scripted history on Western stages, has added another record to his name. From becoming the first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella, to headlining sold-out shows across the globe with his Dil-Luminati tour, Diljit has consistently taken Punjabi music to the world stage. Now, with his debut at the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards, he has become the first Indian artist to perform live at the prestigious ceremony, marking yet another milestone in his remarkable journey.

For this Punjabi-Spanish fusion, Dosanjh performed live with Daddy Yankee. He took the stage and performed ‘’Haan Chalda Na Chalda.'' Later, the Latin singer joined him, and together they performed 'Pokito'.

Dosanjh has shared the video, writing,''PANJABI AA GAYE @latingrammys OYE 😎 Dunia Di Har Stage Te PANJABI Boli Jau Gi.. Baba Sukh Rakhe 🙏 Shoutout to Big Brother @daddyyankee 👑 Thank you for Bringing Two Cultures Together On One Stage 🫶 Shoutout to @latingrammys For Having Us.''