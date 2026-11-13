/Deadpool and Wolverine to return in Avengers: Doomsday? Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's writing credit sparks frenzy

Marvel fans have nothing but Avengers: Doomsday to talk about, which is one of the biggest movies of the year. While there are several things that have everyone gripped by the movie, one of the latest revelations has again got fans talking.

It is the team of Deadpool coming together, but what does this mean? So, without much ado, eagle-eyed fans have found out that Ryan Reynolds, the favourite Deadpool, and Hugh Jackman have a writing credit on Avengers: Doomsday, and with this revelation, everyone thinks that the actors will return as Deadpool and Wolverine.

According to the Writers Guild of America directory, Reynolds and Jackman are listed as the writers of the forthcoming movie. Their names appear in the screenwriting credits, which also list 10 writers.

For the unversed, Ryan has writing credit for Deadpool 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine. However, this would be Jackman's first writing credit. They both get the credit for additional literary materials (not on-screen). This category also includes McFeely, Waldron, Eric Pearson, Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Jeff Loveness, Andrew Lanham and Destin Daniel Cretton.

However, the main writing credit goes to Marvel veteran Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron, creator of Loki and writer of Doctor Strange: Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The listing has fuelled speculation that the duo wrote their own characters’ dialogue for Doomsday, though Marvel has not officially confirmed their appearance yet. However, they may write dialogue for their X-Man characters.

While the screengrabs of his credit have also gone viral, Ryan, being Ryan, is quick to react with a cryptic video from Deadpool & Wolverine, in which Mr Paradox says, “Oh, there’s no need for paperwork,” and Deadpool replies, “Good! Not to brag, but I do not read.” However, it's unclear how, when and where his character will appear. Or he will only be part of it as a writer.

Avengers Doomsday: Here's how much we know about the movie

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the movie will bring back Robert Downey Jr., not as Iron Man, but as the villain, and the strongest Dr Doom. Not only that, but other key characters such as Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Loki, Ant-Man, Black Panther, Shang-Chi, and the Fantastic Four will also return.

The film will also bring back the original X-Men, including James Marsden's Cyclops, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, and Ian McKellen's Magneto, among other characters.