/Clashing Through the Snow trailer: Christopher Briney and Michelle Randolph's holiday road trip takes an unexpected romantic turn

The Summer I Turned Pretty actor Christopher Briney is back on Prime Video, this time trading the summer romance for a Christmas love story. The actor has joined Michelle Randolph for the upcoming romantic comedy Clashing Through the Snow, and the makers have now unveiled its first trailer. Directed by Carlson Young, the film follows two workplace rivals whose holiday travel plans take an unexpected turn when a snowstorm forces them to embark on a road trip together.

Trailer of Clashing Through the Snow

The trailer offers glimpses of their increasingly chaotic adventure, including roadside troubles,

unexpected detours and an uncomfortable stay at a motel. It also shows the pair dressed as Santa Claus and Mrs Claus at a shopping mall, hinting at how far their journey takes them from their original plans.

Despite their constant disagreements and competitive streak, the journey gradually brings them closer. As they navigate the holiday chaos together, Ryan and Hannah begin to discover that their feelings for each other might extend beyond their professional rivalry.

Briney plays Ryan Mitchell, while Randolph portrays Hannah Hendricks. The two are publishing editors working at the same company, where looming budget cuts put their jobs at risk. With the possibility of one of them being let go after the holidays, both are determined to secure a successful book deal that could help them hold on to their positions.

Their professional ambitions take them to New York City, where Ryan hopes to connect with romance novelist Emily McIntire, while Hannah is looking to secure a deal with author Bianca Hart, played by Julia Fox. However, their plans run into trouble when bad weather disrupts their flight. With no easy way to reach their destination, the two rivals end up sharing a rental car for a cross-country journey.

All about Clashing Through the Snow

Alongside Christopher Briney and Michelle Randolph, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Lukas Gage, Julia Fox, Paris Hilton, Andrew Schulz, P.J. Byrne, Zarna Garg and Tan France. Lukas Gage appears as Teddy, while Fox plays Bianca Hart. Paris Hilton also makes an appearance as herself. The trailer further features cameos from New York Knicks players OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns, along with Jordyn Woods.

Carlson Young has directed the film, with Danny Mackey and Rebecca Ewing credited as screenwriters. The project is produced by McG, Mary Viola, Lena Roklin and Bruce Wayne Gillies.