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Clashing Through the Snow trailer: Christopher Briney and Michelle Randolph's holiday road trip takes an unexpected romantic turn

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Nov 13, 2026, 07:36 IST | Updated: Nov 13, 2026, 07:36 IST
Clashing Through the Snow trailer: Christopher Briney and Michelle Randolph's holiday road trip takes an unexpected romantic turn

Clashing Through the Snow Photograph: (Prime Video)

Story highlights

Christopher Briney and Michelle Randolph are set to headline Prime Video's upcoming Christmas romantic comedy Clashing Through the Snow. The newly released trailer introduces the pair as rival publishing editors who find themselves competing for a career-saving book deal.

The Summer I Turned Pretty actor Christopher Briney is back on Prime Video, this time trading the summer romance for a Christmas love story. The actor has joined Michelle Randolph for the upcoming romantic comedy Clashing Through the Snow, and the makers have now unveiled its first trailer. Directed by Carlson Young, the film follows two workplace rivals whose holiday travel plans take an unexpected turn when a snowstorm forces them to embark on a road trip together.

Trailer of Clashing Through the Snow

The trailer offers glimpses of their increasingly chaotic adventure, including roadside troubles,

unexpected detours and an uncomfortable stay at a motel. It also shows the pair dressed as Santa Claus and Mrs Claus at a shopping mall, hinting at how far their journey takes them from their original plans.

Despite their constant disagreements and competitive streak, the journey gradually brings them closer. As they navigate the holiday chaos together, Ryan and Hannah begin to discover that their feelings for each other might extend beyond their professional rivalry.

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Briney plays Ryan Mitchell, while Randolph portrays Hannah Hendricks. The two are publishing editors working at the same company, where looming budget cuts put their jobs at risk. With the possibility of one of them being let go after the holidays, both are determined to secure a successful book deal that could help them hold on to their positions.

Their professional ambitions take them to New York City, where Ryan hopes to connect with romance novelist Emily McIntire, while Hannah is looking to secure a deal with author Bianca Hart, played by Julia Fox. However, their plans run into trouble when bad weather disrupts their flight. With no easy way to reach their destination, the two rivals end up sharing a rental car for a cross-country journey.

All about Clashing Through the Snow

Alongside Christopher Briney and Michelle Randolph, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Lukas Gage, Julia Fox, Paris Hilton, Andrew Schulz, P.J. Byrne, Zarna Garg and Tan France. Lukas Gage appears as Teddy, while Fox plays Bianca Hart. Paris Hilton also makes an appearance as herself. The trailer further features cameos from New York Knicks players OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns, along with Jordyn Woods.

Carlson Young has directed the film, with Danny Mackey and Rebecca Ewing credited as screenwriters. The project is produced by McG, Mary Viola, Lena Roklin and Bruce Wayne Gillies.

Clashing Through the Snow will premiere on Prime Video on November 23, 2026. The holiday romantic comedy will be available to stream on the platform. The film's trailer also features Olivia Rodrigo's Christmas song, "Take Me Home (4 Christmas)", adding to its festive setting.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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