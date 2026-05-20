/Loved Off Campus? Stream these 6 romance dramas next on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Finished watching Off Campus, and looking for some similar recommendations on OTT to get hooked on the love story like Hannah and Garrett? Here's a curated list of shows that offer the same intense, college romance vibes.
Loved the emotional twists and college romance in Off Campus? Scroll down and take a look at these six shows that bring the same vibe of friendships, heartbreak, chemistry and campus drama.
Where to watch: Netflix
The story revolves around Lara Jean (Lana Condor), whose life gets entangled when her sister, Kitty, sends the draft letters to all her crushes. To get the attention of one of her crushes, Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky make a deal to fake date each other, but eventually end up falling in love.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The show centres on a college romance involving a teenage girl, Belly (Lola Tung), and her chaotic lifelong love triangle with two brothers, Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno).
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The series relies on the same beloved romantic tropes. It follows Ruby Bell (Harriet Herbig-Matten), a hard-working scholarship student who accidentally uncovers a private secret about James Beaufort (Damian Hardung). As a result, the arrogant millionaire heir Beaufort has to make a deal for better or worse.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The three-season romantic show focuses on four sexually active, 18-year-old girls, Kimberly, Leighton, Murray, Bela and Whitney, who are also roommates and navigate through life experiences at Essex College in Vermont.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The show is known for its steamy, sports-centred love story of Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, two famous hockey players from opposite teams. The story tracks their intense on-ice rivalry, secret hookups, and gradually blossoming love.
Where to watch: Netflix
The narrative follows Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart), who moved from the US to Seoul, South Korea, to attend her mother's boarding school (KISS) and reconnect with her long-distance boyfriend. However, her life explores multiple highs and lows, including her enemies-to-lovers arc with her friend Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee).