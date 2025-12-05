/The Summer I Turned Pretty movie update: Creator Jenny Han spills the bean about its release

American coming-of-age romantic show The Summer I Turned Pretty has made everyone swoon with the chemistry between Lola Tung, Conrad, and Jeremiah. The book is based on the novel of the same name by Jenny Han. The creator of the show and book, Han, has now given an update on the upcoming movie based on it.

When will The Summer I Turned Pretty movie be released?

According to reports, Jenny Han spoke at The Wrap's 2025 Power Women Summit; she stated, "I just wrote it. We have not filmed anything yet." This comes after rumours of the film releasing on Christmas started doing the rounds on social media.

She said, "The show came out in July. It was really up to the last minute on the show, so we wouldn't have had time to film the whole movie." When the movie was announced, Jenny Han had earlier spoken, "I can say that there is another big milestone for Belly, so we'll continue with that journey."

All about The Summer Turned I Pretty

It is based on her novel trilogy: The Summer I Turned Pretty, It's Not Summer Without You, and We'll Always Have Summer. Lola Tung stars as Belly Conklin, a teenager involved in a love triangle with brothers Conrad and Jeremiah, played by Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno, respectively.

It premiered on June 17, 2022, with the first season consisting of seven episodes. Before its premiere, the series was renewed for a second season, which debuted on July 14, 2023, and includes eight episodes. In August 2023, the series was renewed for a third season. The 11-episode third and final season premiered on July 16, 2025.