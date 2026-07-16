/Russia-Ukraine war | Deadly Russian strikes kill 13 as EU unveils €11.4 billion military package

Russia has launched another large-scale drone and missile assault across Ukraine, killing at least 13 people and injuring more than 50 as fighting intensifies across the country. The attacks targeted several regions, including Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, and Kharkiv, damaging civilian infrastructure, industrial facilities, and medical buildings. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched 122 attack drones and two ballistic missiles, with Ukrainian air defenses intercepting 101 drones. Explosions were reported across Kyiv after ballistic missile alerts, while officials confirmed damage to warehouses and other non-residential buildings. President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine expects to begin domestic production of missiles for the U.S.-made Patriot air defense system by the end of the year, calling the project a historic step toward strengthening the country's defense capabilities.