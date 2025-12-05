/Friday OTT Releases (December 5, 2025): Diés Iraé, Thamma, Stephen: Watch these 6 latest movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

This Friday brings an exciting mix of thrillers, dramas, and quirky entertainers to all the OTT platforms. From romantic drama, The Girlfriend, to mystery-filled plots, Stephen. Here, take a look at all the Friday OTT releases.
This week’s OTT lineup comes with a perfect mix of gripping thrillers, emotional journeys, and lighthearted fun. Whether you’re in the mood for intense storytelling or a youthful romance, there’s something for every mood. Check the variety of OTT releases making their way to sort your binge-worthy Friday.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
A horror story centers on Rohan, played by Pranav Mohanlal, who lives a rich lifestyle. But it spirals out of control as he is convinced a supernatural entity is in his home. Then, he takes on a charge to search for the mystery.
Where to watch: ZEE5
A comedy-drama follows a young couple who navigate the chaotic world of pre-wedding photography. They face unexpected hurdles and family drama while they try to capture their perfect moments before tying the knot.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
A horror comedy movie features Ayushmann Khurrana as Alok Goyal, Rashmika Mandanna as Tadaka, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Yakshasan. It follows the paranormal love story of Alok Goyal, who is rescued by Tadaka from a bear attack. Alok discovers that Tadaka is a vampire-like creature who consumes blood but does not harm humans.
Where to watch: SonyLiv
A Tamil crime drama focuses on a police officer, Bhaskar. He is struggling with personal challenges as he seeks a loan for a young boy's urgent neurological surgery. A dramatic turn comes when a young girl named Mercy goes missing.
Where to watch: Netflix
A breathtaking suspense Tamil thriller follows the life of a serial killer who is investigated by a psychiatrist and who confesses to multiple murders. A psychiatrist starts his question round to know about the killer, whether he is genuinely guilty or if he is merely a pawn in a more complex and sinister game.
Where to watch: Netflix
Featuring Rashmika Mandanna as Bhooma in a romantic drama. The plot revolves around her love life, which didn't last long and turned into a hustling phase after she delved into a relationship full of complexities and toxicity.