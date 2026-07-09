The B-52 bomber relies on exactly 10 tyres to support its massive 488,000-pound frame. Eight main tyres form a central bicycle layout, while two outrigger tyres prevent the fuel-loaded wings from violently striking the runway during flight operations.
The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress is an incredibly massive aircraft that requires a highly unusual landing gear system to operate safely. To support its immense weight and unique aerodynamic profile, the heavy bomber relies on exactly 10 individual tyres.
Unlike modern commercial jets that use standard tricycle undercarriages, the vintage Cold War bomber features a bizarre tandem bicycle layout. The primary landing gear consists of four separate two-wheel bogies aligned directly down the centre of the fuselage.
These eight central tyres bear the vast majority of the aircraft's immense bulk during ground operations and taxiing. They are specifically engineered to endure the crushing physical stress of a fully loaded bomber weighing up to 488,000 pounds at takeoff.
Because the eight main wheels are clustered completely under the belly, the incredibly wide aircraft naturally risks tipping over on the runway. To provide critical lateral stability, aerospace engineers installed two additional outrigger wheels, positioned near the edges of the wings.
The bomber's colossal 185-foot wingspan is packed with up to 48,000 gallons of aviation fuel, causing the heavy structures to visibly sag. The two outrigger tyres effectively prevent the delicate wingtips from scraping the concrete when they flex downward by up to 12 feet.
The eight central tyres possess another highly unique mechanical capability designed to conquer severe crosswinds during final approach. All four main bogies can independently swivel up to 20 degrees, allowing the massive bomber to safely touch down sideways without snapping the undercarriage.
This highly complex 10-tyre configuration enables the USD 84 million aircraft to operate globally despite its highly unconventional shape. The ingenious combination of central swivelling bogies and wingtip outriggers ensures the B-52 remains a dominant strategic force.