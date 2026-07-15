/Tamil Nadu govt offices to display contact info to report corruption

The Tamil Nadu Government has now ordered Government offices and websites to display a WhatsApp number, email ID, and phone number for reporting complaints about bribery and corruption. The latest order issued by Dr. M. Sai Kumar, Chief Secretary, Tamil Nadu Government, comes after previous Government orders to display such "anti-bribery" boards did not gain traction in the Government offices in the state.

Over the last 20 years, the Tamil Nadu Government's Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department has issued five orders to display "anti-bribery" boards at Government offices. However, the Government itself admits that those orders were not scrupulously followed in many of its offices and notice boards were not displayed prominently at publicly visible points.

In the order dated 14thJuly 2026, the Chief Secretary urged all the Departments of Secretariat, all the Heads of Department, all Collectors, District level officials to display "Anti-bribery" Notice Boards in English and in Tamil in every office, in public places at visible points, and also on websites.

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The order states that the following should be displayed: "Bribe giving and receiving is an offence", The complaints about corruption may be sent to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, No.293, MKN Road, Alandur, Chennai - 600 016. Phone: +91-44-2232 1090/2232 1085/2231 0989/2234 2142 Mobile: 94981 80936 (WhatsApp) Fax: 91-44-2232 1005 E-mail: dvac@nic.in

The order mentioned that necessary instructions to display the aforementioned "anti-bribery" message and contact details shall be issued to the offices / Boards / Corporations / Local Bodies / Public Sector Undertakings under the administrative control of the various Government departments. Further, all the Departments of Secretariat, Head of Departments, Subordinates, Local bodies, Government Company or undertaking have been requested to post the "anti-bribery" message on their official website, with a link to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption portal.

The Chief Secretary's order also stated that the Inspection Wings and the Inspection Cell in the District Collectorate have been instructed to inspect the Government Offices regarding the implementation of the instructions.

Right from his first speech as Chief Minister after taking oath, Vijay has made bold public statements against bribery and corruption in Government offices. Addressing a recent political event in Karur district, Vijay said: If someone asks you for a bribe, tell them directly that you won’t give it. I will be with you. Even after that, if someone forces you, tell them, ‘Our son, our brother, our Vijay is the one ruling this state. Tell them very strongly.