/Amarnath Yatra breaks records, draws over 3 lakh devotees in 12 days

The annual Amarnath Yatra has achieved a historic milestone, with more than three lakh devotees performing darshan at the holy cave shrine within the first 12 days of the 57-day pilgrimage, marking the fastest pace in the Yatra's history. According to official figures, pilgrim arrivals have increased by 37 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year, reflecting strong public participation despite the early melting of the naturally formed ice Shivling, revered as Baba Barfani.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated officials, security personnel, service providers and volunteers for ensuring the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage. In a post on X, he described the achievement as a "historic new record" and credited the coordinated efforts of all stakeholders for making the Yatra safe, seamless and memorable for devotees.

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Officials attributed the record turnout to the elaborate arrangements made by the Amarnath Shrine Board and security agencies, which have ensured the smooth movement of pilgrims along both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes. They said devotees' faith has remained unwavering despite the early melting of the ice formation, with thousands continuing to visit the holy cave every day.

"It is a very encouraging development. More and more pilgrims are arriving every day, reflecting the deep faith people have in Baba Barfani. With the holy month of Sawan approaching, I am confident that the number of devotees will increase even further. Although the naturally formed ice Shivling has melted due to the effects of global warming, the spiritual presence of Baba remains at the holy cave. That unwavering faith is why devotees will continue to visit in large numbers," said pilgrim Pinky Lakhara.

Authorities said daily pilgrim arrivals have consistently remained between 15,000 and 20,000, indicating sustained participation since the Yatra began.

Meanwhile, the 14th batch of pilgrims, comprising 6,251 devotees, left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu on wednesday for the twin base camps of Baltal and Pahalgam. Of them, 2,985 pilgrims opted for the shorter Baltal route, while 3,266 chose the traditional Pahalgam route. The convoy comprised 230 vehicles, including 137 buses, 34 medium motor vehicles and 59 light motor vehicles.

Officials said the batch included 4,439 men, 1,614 women, 13 children, 78 sadhus, 53 sadhvis, one child sadhu, three transgender pilgrims and 50 foreign male pilgrims. "It is wonderful to see that so many pilgrims have visited the holy cave in the first 12 days of the Yatra. There is a strong security presence everywhere, and we have felt completely safe throughout our journey. We did not face any difficulties, and the arrangements have been excellent. Although the ice Shivling has melted due to global warming, our faith in Baba Barfani remains unwavering. It is this deep devotion that will continue to bring pilgrims here," said pilgrim Hardik Goswami.

Advance registrations for the pilgrimage have already crossed the four-lakh mark, with registrations continuing across the country. Despite challenges posed by weather conditions, melting snow and the rush for on-the-spot and Tatkal registrations, officials said the pilgrimage has continued without disruption.