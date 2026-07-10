/Amarnath ice lingam has melted by over 90 per cent just 5 days into the yatra? Know in detail

The Amarnath Yatra 2026 began from the twin base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal on July 3 amid extensive security measures. Over 10,000 pilgrims were expected to undertake the Baltal route for darshan. Simultaneously, around 10,000 pilgrims were allowed to proceed via the traditional 42-kilometre Pahalgam route.

So far the Yatra to the Amarnath cave shrine, the naturally formed ice lingam, also called the Baba Barfani has drawn huge response but there is one thing that is bothering everybody, the ice lingam according to various media reports has melted by over 90 per cent.

While some reports say that the ice lingam has almost disappeared as the 57-day Yatra has just started.

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Though, there is no official word on it, social media is also abuzz with claims that the Amarnath ice lingam located at an altitude of about 3,888 metres (12,756 feet) shrunk just days into the pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir.

People's Democratic Party (PDF) leader, Iltija Mufti also made these claims by sharing images of the shrinking lingam. Sharing the image on X she questioned the management of the pilgrimage and raised concerns over the environmental impact on the cave shrine.

“Only a week into Amarnath Yatra, and the naturally formed lingam has already melted. Climate change from mindlessly axing trees, illegal mining, waste mismanagement & dangerous depletion of water levels are major factors. Unfortunately, the environment has become a casualty in Kashmir’s politics. It has NO power currency,” Mufti wrote.

Mufti's claims come amid authorities saying that there has been a sharp rise in pilgrim turnout after last year's Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

What's the cause behind the melting ice lingam

Some blame the rapid shrinking of lingam which is a seasonal ice stalagmite that waxes and wanes with the cave's temperature and weather conditions, on expanding infrastructure inside the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.

Climate change is another factor that analysts say may be the reason for the rapid melting of the lingam. Also the rising number of pilgrims is being cited amongst major reasons.